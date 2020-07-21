



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the death of a former President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, Malam Ismaila Isa Funtua.

Funtua died of cardiac arrest Monday night. He was aged 76.

Gbajabiamila said Funtua, who was a lifetime patron of NPAN and the International Press Institute, lived a life full of service to humanity.





The Speaker, in a statement issued on Tuesday by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, titled ‘Gbajabiamila Expresses Sadness Over Isa Funtua’s Death,’ also condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss, being a long time friend of the president.

The statement read in part, “While praying Almighty Allah to give his family, the people and Government of Katsina State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, the Speaker prayed for Jannatul Firdaus to be his final abode.”