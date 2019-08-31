<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is leading the Nigerian delegation to the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Africa Region) Conference holding in Zanzibar, Tanzania, from Sunday.

Members of the Nigerian delegation include the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, and lawmakers from both chambers of the National Assembly.

The Annual General Meeting of the conference is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, with delegates from other African countries in the Commonwealth expected at the event.

Gbajabiamila, according to a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said the CPA platform would be maximised by the Nigerian delegation towards enhancing the country’s democracy and help deepen cooperation with member countries to strengthen democracy in Africa.

The 50th conference, with the theme ‘E-Parliament: Seamless Platform for Facilitating Democracy,’ will feature discussions at plenary sessions on different categories, such as ‘Parliamentary Affairs: The use of ICT in strengthening public involvement in the Legislative Process,’ and ‘Social Affairs: The use of Social Media in Enhancing Parliamentarians’ Constituency Engagement.’

Other categories are Gender Affairs: Empowerment of Women: Strategies to enable Women’s participation in decision making; Youth Affairs: Implementation of Youth Policies as a tool to combat Migration.

The rest of the categories for discussions at the conference include Economic Affairs: Enhancing ICT Use in Providing Life-Changing Solutions in Rural Communities’ and ‘Political Affairs: The role of Technology in Developing Democratic Practices.’