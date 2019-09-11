<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), has said that the house is set to unveil its legislative agenda and reforms soon.

Gbajabiamila made this known while receiving the Director-General of Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Mr Dasuki Arabi, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The parliamentarian said that the house would deal seriously with members of the executive that do not honour invitations to appear for public or investigative hearings.

“We are going to launch our legislative agenda and reforms in the next two weeks.

“There is a perennial problem this 9th house is going to deal with very seriously and it is the situation when the house summons a member of the executive and they do not show up.

“It does not benefit anybody, the 9th house is going to use all constitutional powers to make sure that it becomes a thing of the past.

“No democracy grows without a collaboration between the legislative and the executive arms of government.

“We shall ensure that there shall be consequences when a public servant is summoned and does not show up,”he said.

Gbajababiamila, who commended the agency for the reforms so far made, said that there were much more to be done.

He said that with a proper collaboration with the National Assembly to give legal backing, the reforms would stand the test of time.

The speaker urged the agency to collaborate with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to sensitise the citizens to the reforms.

Earlier, Arabi said that the aimed of the visit was to create a bridge between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

He said that in line with the mandate of the agency, reforms made had been handed over to the house for legal framework.

Arabi said that the public financial management reforms, centered around the improvement of handling public fund, has a 70 per cent implementation rate.

He said creating enabling environment which ”is another area of reforms, had supported the anti corruption fight to a new height”.

He said that the agency engages in research and impact assessment and produces policy brief to guide the government to improve on governance and service delivery in Nigeria.