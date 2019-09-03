<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Just as Nigerians have continued to express worries over renewed attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, has noted that the House of Representatives may reconvene to address the burning issue.

Gbajabiamila wrote on his Twitter handle Tuesday that he would be cutting short his journey to Tanzania for the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPA) to reconvene the House to address the issue which is putting the lives of Nigerians in South Africa in danger.

According to him, “I will be cutting short my trip to Tanzania for the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference @CPA Secretariat and will be leaving today, for the leadership of the @HouseNGR to consider cutting short the recess and reconvening for one day to address the killings of Nigerians in SA (South Africa).”

Corroborating Gbajabiamila’s stance on the issue, the lawmaker representing Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency, Ondo State, Hon. Gboluga Dele Ikengboju, condemned the attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

Ikengboju stated in a press statement that South Africans should respect the right of other Africans across the continent to live peacefully as law abiding residents in any country of their choice, as enshrined in the African Chatter for Human and People’s right.

Quoting from Article 4 and 6 of the African Chatter on Human and People’s right, he said: “Human beings are inviolable. Every human being shall be entitled to respect for his life and the integrity of his person. No one may be arbitrarily deprived of this right.

“Every individual shall have the right to liberty and to the security of his person. No one may be deprived of his freedom except for reasons and conditions previously laid down by law. In particular, no one may be arbitrarily arrested or detained.

“Our brothers in South Africa must also remember the historical contributions of the Nigerian government and people to the anti-apartheid struggle for their liberation, when over $10.5 million was donated to the Southern Africa Relief Fund (SAFR) by the Nigerian workers and students.”