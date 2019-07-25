<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Femi Gbajabiamila, the House of Representatives’ Speaker, has facilitated with the former Governor of Lagos State, Pa Lateef Kayode Jakande, on his 90th birthday.

In a statement signed by the speaker’s media adviser, Lanre Lasisi, on Wednesday, the Speaker described the former governor as a “quintessential nonagenarian”, and a “true patriotic Nigerian”.

He said the former journalist and former minister of Works has lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation by the Nigerian youth.

While congratulating him on the milestone, the speaker said Pa Jakande earned his popular appellation “Action Governor” because of the innovation and service he brought to bear on governance while serving Lagos State, a feat that is still feasible to date.

The speaker, therefore, prayed for long life in good health for the elder statesman.