The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described a former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), as a symbol of national unity.

In a message to mark the 85th birthday of the ex-military ruler, Gbajabiamila eulogised Gowon’s love for Nigeria and his belief in the oneness of the country.

The Speaker, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said it is to the credit of Gowon that the National Youth Service Corps, “which brings Nigerians together,” came to be in 1973.

He said, “On this day, I join millions of Nigerians, and friends of Nigeria, to celebrate this icon and symbol of national unity as he marks 85 years on earth. In the years since he retired from active service, Gen Gowon has worked across the country to see to the establishment of peace and abiding prosperity and it is this work that will long be remembered as his greatest legacy.

“Nigerians will not forget in a hurry that the NYSC, which worked to bring Nigerians together at a critical time in our history, is the brainchild of this great Nigerian. Indeed, the history of our country will not be complete without a mention of Gowon.

“On this occasion of his 85th birthday, I join fellow Nigerians in offering special prayers to Allah to grant Gen Gowon continuous good health, protection and guidance.”