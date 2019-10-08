<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has frowned at the attitude of heads of government agencies who he said always send representatives to public hearings ordered by the House.

He stressed that the House would no longer take such attitude lightly.

Represented by the House Leader Ado Doguwa at the investigative hearing by an ad hoc committee on the non-remittance of contributions by federal, states, local government and other government agencies as well as private companies, the Speaker said it was unfortunate that government agencies and heads of companies preferred to send representatives to such hearings, rather than take them seriously.

He said the House would henceforth take attendance to its public hearing seriously as such hearings are part of the legislative duties of the House.

Gbajabiamila insisted that heads of agencies must be made to attend public and investigative hearings once they have been called to do so.

The Speaker said those summoned should attend the hearings, adding that negligence to its sittings would no longer be tolerated.