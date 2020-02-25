<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the House would take steps to fast-track the consideration and amendment of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

Gbajabiamila said that has become necessary in order to improve the legal framework for doing business in Nigeria.

The speaker made this commitment during a meeting with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council led by the Special Adviser to the president on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole.





The Speaker said one of the priorities of the 9th House is to take necessary legislative steps to address national economic challenges, noting that passing the CAMA amendment bill will go a long way in that direction.

“The House has prioritized the issue of the economy. We will look at the bill and fast-track it as it is in the interest of the country. We will consider it and do what we need to do,” he said.

On her part, Dr Oduwole, while thanking the Speaker for granting them audience, said the council recognizes the fact that the bill is one of the priority bills of the House.

She said the council is ready to work with the House to see that is passed as soon as possible to boost the country’s economy.