Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and his Deputy Ahmed Idris Wase have expressed shock over the sudden death of a member of the House, Muhammad Adamu Fagen Gawo.

Fagen Gawo, who until his death represented Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), reportedly passed away on Tuesday in Dubai.

The two-term member of the House, who was the Chairman of the House Committee on Constituency Outreach, is the second member of the House to have died within the last three months.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said he was deeply touched by the news of the lawmaker’s death, describing it as painful.

He said: “Rep Fagen Gawo was a truly committed lawmaker, who meant well for his constituents and the country as a whole. I still have fond memories of Rep Fagen Gawo, who happened to be a gentleman that was always willing to offer himself for the service to the nation as a member of the House.

“Here was a lawmaker who exhibited high sense of maturity and statesmanship. He was always deep in his thoughts and wise in his counsel.”