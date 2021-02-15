



The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Gbajabiamila in a statement on Monday, said Okonjo-Iweala’s unanimous confirmation by the General Council of the WTO to head the body was a testament to her years of experience in the financial sector both at home and abroad.





The Speaker noted that the former two-time Finance Minister of Nigeria comes to office with a wealth of experience that spans several decades, saying her track record speaks volumes.

Gbajabiamila said her confirmation has once again proved that Nigeria had experts that can compete favourably both at home and abroad.

He further said with her pedigree, he believes she would take the World Trade Organization to enviable heights during her term as the DG.

While calling on the new WTO DG to make Nigeria and Africa proud, Gbajabiamila wished her a successful tenure in office.