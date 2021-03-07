



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has felicitated with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as he clocks 64 on March 8.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement on Sunday, described Osinbajo as a patriot and democrat, whose services to his fatherland have been commendable, particularly since he became the vice-president in 2015.

He noted that the VP has for many decades dedicated himself to serving humanity, serving variously as a teacher, pastor and a politician of repute.

The Speaker said as a lawyer, Osinbajo has distinguished himself and rose to become not only a professor of law but also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), which is the pinnacle of law practice in the country.





He also said the younger generation of Nigerians have a lot to learn from the life of the vice-president.

He said: ”His Excellency, the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is one Nigerian that should be celebrated at every point in time, but the occasion of his 64th birthday calls for more celebration. I, therefore, wish to join millions of Nigerians to celebrate the vice-president on this memorable occasion. On this memorable day, I wish the vice-president continuous good health and God’s protection.”