The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his 56th birthday.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, described Sanwo-Olu as a silent achiever, whose performance in office speaks for itself.

He said Sanwo-Olu has proven to be a man of the people since he assumed office two years ago.

The Speaker, who said it was not a mere coincidence that he and the governor share the same birthday, noted that they have a lot in common, especially in the area of serving the people.





According to him, “I recall how Sanwo-Olu had sleepless nights at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year to ensure that the people of Lagos were safe, being the worst-hit state in the country. Following the destruction of both public and private property in the state during the ENDSars protests, Governor Sanwo-Olu did his best to rebuild the state.

“We all thank God for the life of His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, my birthday mate. Lagosians are proud of him, and indeed Nigerians are proud of him. I believe in the next two years, Lagos State will witness massive development much more than what we saw in the past two years. One can only pray for more years in good health and continuous God’s protection for our governor.”