The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has appointed Fatima, daughter of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, as his Special Assistant on Non-Governmental and Civil Society Organisations.

Fatima’s husband, Idris, who is a son of the immediate past Governor of Oyo State Senator Abiola Ajimobi, made the announcement on his Instagram page.

He wrote, “Fatima Abiola-Ajimobi, I don’t know if you still believe me because I say it so often; you’re an extraordinary young woman. I have watched you struggle when you were at your lowest and noticed how you never lost faith and ‘you walk confidently in the direction of your dreams…’ The mantra you live by.

“My prayer for you, my wife, is that your courage never ceases and your light never dims.

“At such a young age, I am privileged to congratulate you on your appointment as the Special Assistant on NGOs and Civil Society to the Speaker of the National House of Representatives.”