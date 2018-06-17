Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has commiserated with the victims of windstorm which wrecked havoc within and around towns and villages in Bauchi state last Saturday.

Dogara in a statement, called on relevant government agencies to quickly provide relief materials to the victims to alleviate their suffering.

”I am deeply touched and saddened by the news of yet another natural disaster in Bauchi and some towns and villages, which caused various degrees of injuries and destroyed several property in the affected areas.

“I also urge relevant government agencies to quickly move in and provide immediate assistance to the victims of this disaster and come up with necessary emergency preparedness and early warning mechanisms to mitigate the effects of such natural disasters”.

While ‎praying God Almighty to prevent future occurrence, Speaker Dogara assured that government at all levels would assist victims of the unfortunate occurrence.

“On our part we shall do our best to provide succour to the victims within the shortest possible time,” he stated.