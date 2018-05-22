Wife of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Gimbiya Yakubu Dogara, has distributed farming implements worth millions of Naira to over 7,000 youths and women in Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro and Dass Local Government Areas in Bauchi State.

Mrs. Dogara made the donation at Tafawa Balewa town, on Monday, on the auspices of her pet project, Sun of Hope.

At the ceremony, she said 3,500 youth and 3, 500 women will benefit from the farming implements in the three local councils.

She said the gesture was to help fight rural poverty and hunger adding that the Sun of Hope is also working on health and education interventions across the country.

Mrs. Dogara, who spoke through the Coordinator of Sun of Hope, Sarah Darambi Kefas, said the “distribution is a continuation of what we did last year but we want to make sure that those that benefited last will not benefit this year because we want everybody to benefit as we believe that the harvest of those that benefited last year have been boosted.

“We also want to make sure every ward get allocation as well as every polling unit in all the 3 Local Governemnt,” she said.

On the medical intervention of Sun of Hope, Mrs. Dogara said they have donated medical equipment and consumables in VVF centres in Ninigi in Bauchi State as well as VVF centres in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State and Zaria, in Kaduna State.

“We conducted free medical outreach in the three councils particularly for pregnant women and children . We also continue free medical serves during our annual Leem Zaar festival in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa Local Government area in order to reach out to every community,” she said.