<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

No fewer than 10,000 residents in Bauchi local government have benefitted from free medical treatment on various ailments sponsored by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

The medical outreach which commenced on Thursday at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi would be carried out by specialists under the aegis of ‘Doctors on the Move Africa’.

Speaking with Journalists in Bauchi shortly after the flag off of the exercise, team leader of Doctors on the Move Africa, Dr. Haruna Joseph Kigbu, explained that this is the first phase of the annual free medical outreach being sponsored by the speaker.

He said that the second phase would hold in Azare, Katagum local government area of the state.

According to him, the projection for the next six days is to treat about 10,000 patients as 18, 000 patients were treated at the ATBU hospital in the previous exercise.

Outlining services to be provided to patients, he said, general consultation, administration of free drugs, laboratory service, ultra sound scanning, test and treatment of diabetes, hyper tension and surgery on people with cataracts, fibroid, Hernia will be carried out.

He said further that the project was embarked upon because many people die of different ailments because they cannot afford health services.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries have commended the speaker for the gesture . Speaking in unison, they said he has brought succour to patients that are poor.