Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged for South Korea to invest in agriculture and solid minerals to help create job opportunities for Nigerians.

He also said Africa needed partnership with developed nations, not aid.

Dogara said it was such partnership that would develop the potential of the continent.

The lawmaker urged foreign investors to look beyond the oil sector and explore the opportunities in agriculture and solid minerals with emphasis on agriculture to help create jobs for Nigerians.

Dogara said these while receiving members of the Korea National Assembly led by its Deputy Speaker, Mr Lee Ju-Young, accompanied by the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Lee In-tae, at the National Assembly on Friday.

He called for support for Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan geared towards sustaining economic growth.

He added that Korea could exploit the plan to deepen the economic relations of both countries.

He said, “Right now, the balance of trade between Nigeria and South Korea obviously favours your nation.

“It is like you are most interested in the area of oil and that is what South Korea buys most from Nigeria.”