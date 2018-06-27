The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday said President Muhammadu Buhari was planning a reorganisation of the nation’s security architecture to address ongoing security challenges in parts of the country.

He, however, did not disclose the details of the re-organisation.

Dogara said this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting he and the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, had with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The President has taken enough steps, these are security issues, they are not matters that you can discuss; but he has told us what he is doing, the re-organisation that he plans to put in place to ensure that this doesn’t happen,” he said.