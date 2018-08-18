The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has described the death of former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan, as a huge loss to Africa and humanity.

Reacting to the news of demise of the former UN chief scribe via his official Twitter handle @YakubDogara, on Saturday, Dogara said the late Annan had etched his name on the sands of time as a true son of Africa.

He also described the late Annam as a quintessential leader and accomplished diplomat, who dedicated his life time to the progress of humanity.

Dogara added that the late Ghanaian diplomat was a true global ambassador, who used his life to promote peace across the world.

“It is with a great sense of loss that I received the news of the passing on of former secretary general of the United Nations, Mr Kofi Annan.

“Even with the awareness that death is an inevitable end, also for great men, it does not reduce the feeling of loss with which I received the news of Kofi Annan’s death.

“His contributions to the advancement of the human race will never be forgotten.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family, Ghanaian government and the global community; May his soul find eternal rest in peace,” Dogara said.

Mr Kofi Annan, a recipient of the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, died at age of 80 peacefully in his sleep on Saturday after a short illness.