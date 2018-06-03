The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has donated food items to the communities of Dagaro in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State as a result of fire incident in which many houses and valuable properties were destroyed.

Presenting the food items weekend, Dogara sympathised with the communities and prayed “to Almighty Allah to safeguard this Ummah from occurrence of such incidence”.

Represented by a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Captain Mohammed Bala Jibrin, and a member representing Lere/Bula constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon. Muhammad Aminu Tukur, described Dogara as “the most humble leader whose kindness and assistance has no boundary across the country and we pray to God to reward him abundantly”.

Jibrin said: “The idea of assisting the community came when we were discussing with Aminu Tukur, about the inferno that affected the Dagaro community. Dogara heard about our conversation as a humble leader he developed interest and said he will donate food items to the community on our behalf and himself as our political leader in North-eastern Nigeria.”

He said he gave them 100 sacks of 50 kg Rice and 50 sacks of maize flour (Garin Masara) ready for cooking which he hoped will alleviate the suffering of the community.

Jibrin donated N100,000 to the community and advised them to utilise the items to alleviate their sufferings.

In his remarks, Tukur said: “Dogara is a leader who carried the entire Bauchi State, North-east and the country at large as his constituency. That was the reason why his gesture has no bound across the country.”

Tukur said already, the speaker has flagged off the Ramadan feeding across the state which food items will be taken to all Jumma’at mosques, traditional rulers’ palaces, organisations and individuals houses across the state.

He said the distribution exercise will continue after Sallah in order to assist the less privileged, orphans and vulnerable children and various communities to ease their sufferings and commended the Speaker for his wisdom and his effort at carrying all along without discrimination.

Tukur advised the community to be careful with anything that will cause fire outbreak by taking precautionary measures always and advised parents and stakeholders to sensitise the community on the dangers of fire outbreak in order to prevent future occurrence.

Tukur used the occasion to inform the people of the area that presently genuine APC stakeholders are in court in their effort to ensure fair polls in the just concluded APC ward local government and state congresses in Bauchi.

He advised them that during electioneering, they should vote for captain Bala jibrin as an honest man with integrity as part of their effort to rescue the state from the ills and woes of the present administration.

Many people in the community who spoke at the occasion commended Dogara and Jibrin for the gesture and pledged to distribute it judiciously.

The fire outbreak in the community had led to the destruction of over 40 houses, while the residents of the community were rendered homeless.