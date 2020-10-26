



The immediate past Speaker, House of Representative, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has directed immediate release of the hoodlums involved in the vandalization and looting of his Lamingo resident in Jos North Local Government Area.

According to him, the arrested irate youths should be released from detention and not prosecuted on the account of invading his private house in Lamingo neighbourhood of Jos North LGA.

A close friend of the former speaker of House of Representatives names with held informed newsmen that Dogara who is more or less a well known resident of Jos was said to have rushed to Jos on being informed about the invasion and looting of his house on Sunday by irate youths who were on looting spree within Jos Tin city.





The immediate past speaker of House of Representatives who sees Jos as his second home was said to have ordered that the remaining bags of rice in his Jos residence be distributed to members of the community and beyond.

Dogara was quoted to have said that no body should be prosecuted on account of the raiding and looting of his resident, and that people were really hungry and thus deserved to be attended to.

Newsmen gathered from his Jos close ally that the bags of Rice and items in the house were part of remnants of food items he distributed during the Ramadan period and were to be distributed to the public during this year Christmas period, reason being that the demand for rice is usually high during the Christmas Period as it would cost him more if he has to wait to get them during December period to be distributed to the people.