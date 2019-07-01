<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The newly-elected National President of the Trade Union Congress, Mr Quadri Olaleye, has promised workers that he would always speak the truth to government at all levels.

He said this shortly after he took over the mantle of leadership of the TUC from the ex-president, Bobboi Kaigama, in Abuja.

While he acknowledged that the challenges were daunting, he said he would rely on the contribution of everyone to build a labour movement for posterity.

He assured that he would dedicate himself to ensure that the challenges workers face were confronted headlong.

Olaleye thanked God for a successful conference and equally appreciated delegates for finding him worthy to lead the union at this time.

He said, “I thank you all for finding me worthy to lead the union. In order to succeed, I seek the cooperation of workers and Nigerians to achieve a country we all shall be proud of.

“No doubt there are challenges but I promised to speak the truth to government at all levels, as I rely on the contribution of everyone to build a labour movement for posterity.

“I will dedicate myself to ensure that the challenges workers face were confronted headlong.”

Olaleye emerged as the national President of the union at its Triennial national delegate conference held in Abuja on Friday

Olaleye also doubles as the National President of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association.

In a statement signed by the Secretary General of the union, Musa-Lawal Ozigi, a copy which was made available to our correspondent, indicated Olaleye will head a 14-member National Administrative Council of TUC, who were all elected to pilot the affairs of the union for the next three years.

The names of those elected alongside Olaleye were; Innocent Bola Audu of Association of Civil Servants of Nigeria, as 1st Deputy President, Oyinkan Olasanoye of Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions, as 2nd Deputy President, Hygenius Chika Onuegbu of Petroleum and Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, as 3rd Deputy President.

Others were; Muhammed Yunusa of Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations, Government Owned Companies, as National Treasurer, Isaac Egbugara of Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association, as Financial Secretary, and Dr Chris Okonkwo of Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, as Auditor I.

Dr Obinna Ogbonna of Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professions, as Auditor II, Ambi Karu of Textile Union as Public Relations Officer, PRO, Dr Benjamin Akintola, as Trustee I, Dr Adeyemi Ademola of Hotel and Personnel Services Union as Trustee II and Samuel Omaje of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, as Trustee III.

Also elected were; Shaibu Afisatu as Chairperson, TUC Women Commission while the immediate past president of Congress, Dr. Bobboi Kaigama became an ex-officio.