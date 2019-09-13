<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor of Ondo State and Chairman South West Governors’ Forum, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday disclosed that a security arrangement codenamed ‘Amotekun’ would soon take off in the Southwest states.

He stated that it was part of the efforts of governors in the region to tackle the spate of insecurity for the safety of the citizenry.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State government has procured 20 Hilux vans and 120 motorcycles for the operation to tackle crimes in the state.

During a briefing in Akure, the state capital, Commissioner for information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, revealed that steps taken was the first among the measures mapped out by the state government to check insecurity in the state.

Ojogo disclosed that the state governor and other Southwest governors were uncomfortable with the current security challenges in the region, noting that the governors jointly took drastic measure to checkmate the spate of insecurity.

Ojogo said: “The security architecture being put in place by the South West governors will be all-encompassing and a continuous process to effectively curb kidnapping and other criminality in the state.”

The commissioner revealed further that all forests in the state would be combed to get rid of all criminals using them as hideout.

He said: “In a few weeks, security outfit will be unveiled and the spate of insecurity being witnessed in the last three or four months would have been reduced to the barest minimum, if not totally eradicated.

“Mr. Governor, who is also the chairman, South West Governors’ Forum, has taken some far reaching measures which are highly commendable.

“He is not resting on his oars. The people can be rest assured that in a matter of days, the forests of Ondo will be put under proper security surveillance through useful intelligence gathering.”