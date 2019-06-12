<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The South-West chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has counselled the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to desist from its continuous witch-hunt of prominent leaders of the party in the zone, especially the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose.

Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party, Ayo Fadaka said in a statement on Tuesday, that the “EFCC has currently deployed a team of investigators to Ado Ekiti, whose main assignment is centered on a goal to manufacture evidences it hopes to use to secure an indictment of Ayo Fayose at every cost.”

The statement read; “We are compelled to draw attention of the general public to the ceaseless harassment of the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Ayo Fayose, and indeed some other prominent members of our Party by the EFCC, this action to say the least is disappointing and indeed underscore the quality of leadership that currently drives this Agency.

“It is imperative that we bring to the notice of all Nigerians that the EFCC has currently deployed a team of investigators to Ado Ekiti, whose main assignment is centered on a goal to manufacture evidences it hopes to use to secure an indictment of Ayo Fayose at every cost.

“This team working in active connivance with the Ekiti State Government is currently housed at the Bawa Lodge of the Ekiti State Government House. Its modus operandi involves intimidating and harassing civil servants, with a view to coerce them to bear curious witness in the trial of the former Governor. This attitude is not only cheap, but also patently criminal.

“We are particularly worried about this development, more so at a time the EFCC has secured the leave of the Chief Justice of the Federal High Court to transfer the case of Dr Ayo Fayose from a Judge before whom twelve out of EFCC’s thirteen witnesses have given evidence to another Judge.

“This action we find very uncomfortable and most probably inexcusable, we believe that it betrays a strand desire. The judiciary is said to be the last hope of the common man.

“We therefore want to warn that actions that will suggest to the average man that victimisation is just and proper must be discarded.

“It does not simply add up because in this matter, this case that is almost coming to conclusion is being assigned to another judge, and particularly at a time the EFCC is now domiciled in Ekiti Government House, harassing and intimidating civil servants in a desperate bid to institute another case.

“We recall that in the trial of Mrs Jumoke Akinjide, former Minister of State for FCT, the EFCC’s opposed the transfer of the alleged money laundering case from Justice Muslim Hassan, to Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke at the instance of the defence.

“It is strange that this same EFCC that went to court to reject the transfer of Akinjide’s case after trial had begun, was the one that applied for the transfer of the trial of Fayose to a new judge after 12 witnesses had testified for the prosecution.

“It is therefore important to demand that institutions of State must be seen to be impartial absolutely in the discharge of their allocated responsibilities.

“We again recall that ex-Governor Ayo Fayose willingly submitted himself to EFCC at the expiration of his tenure, it is our expectation that the EFCC should prosecute whatever charges it has against him and not subject him to what now resembles a witch hunt.”