Barely a week the upper chamber of the National Assembly passed the South East Development Commission Bill and initiated a bill seeking to establish the North West Development Commission (NWDC), South West Development Commission Bill Wednesday passed first reading.

The Bill was initiated by Senator Gbenga Ashafa (Lagos East).

If the Bill is eventually passed, it would bring the commissions managed by the Federal Government to four.

While the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is already in operation and that of North East, South East Commission was passed last week by the lawmakers.

The North West Development Commission was initiated last week by Senator Jibrin Barau, while that of South West was initiated Wednesday by Senator Ashafa.

The new bill If passed would address developmental issues in the states which make up the South West geo-political zone of the country. The States are Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Osun and Oyo.

The bill entitled, “South West Development Commission (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2018 (SB. 718),” was read for the first time at plenary presided over by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

Already in existence are the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC), which establishment bill received presidential assent in October 2017.

Also Wednesday, the Primary Health Care Development Agency Act (Amendment) Bill 2018 (SB. 715) and Industrial Property Commission (Est, etc) Bill, 2018 (SB. 716) both sponsored by Senator Aliyu Wamakko, APC, Sokoto North were read for the first time.