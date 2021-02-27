



The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) condemns the attempted arrest of Yoruba activist, Mr Sunday Igboho in Ibadan on Friday by a combined team of security forces.

Igboho was on his way to Lagos for a scheduled meeting with one of the forum’s leaders Chief Ayo Adebanjo when the skirmish happened.

In a statement by Mr Yinka Odumakin (South West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), the forum urged President Muhammadu Buhari to show that he was still the President of a United Nigeria.

The forum said, ”If there is still the serious authority in Nigeria, it is people like Shekau, Gumi and troublers of Nigeria who should be under security scrutiny now and not those who have committed no offence known to a law outside raising their voices against Fulani Genocide going on across Nigeria. We somehow feel it’s not too late to persuade Buhari to show that he is still the President of a United Nigeria by changing gear to run an inclusive country with same rules of engagement for all nationalities to restore confidence in the system.”





The forum also expressed concerns over alleged moves by bandits in the north turning vehicles bringing foodstuffs to the south back in some unhidden blockage saying it is suggestive of war measures.

It described as shameful, President Buhari defending not cracking down on bandits because he is trying to avoid casualties.

This, according to them is admission of soft care for bandits by the government and pro-bandit supporters who have been poking their fingers in the faces of non-bandit Nigerians.

SMBLF said, ”The President wasn’t aware of such caution in using maximum force against ENDSARS which they celebrated in Kaduna. It is also a demonstration of two sets of rules in the country, one for Fulani bandits and another for Non-Fulani communities who are being treated like conquered people.

”We just hope they know the implication if Southern communities start to block fuel products for instance from going to the north and it’s attendant implications. They should be careful of what they are throwing as they don’t know what their opponents are holding.”