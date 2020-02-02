<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





To help develop their own community vigilante system and protect residents from suspected Fulani bandits, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, says they are studying the Western Nigeria Security Network, ”Operation Amotekun”.

The union says the resolve to understudy Amotekun follows the incessant attacks and killings that have gone unabated in Southern Kaduna in recent years.

President of the Union, Comrade Jonathan Asake, disclosed that no fewer than 35 people have been killed, 10 communities sacked and about 115 persons abducted during serial attacks by bandits which commenced on January 6, 2020 alone.

According to him, while some of the survivors and victims were forced into internally displaced persons camps, 58 of them had been kidnapped.

He also said 40 people were abducted in Rumana Gbagyi, 15 in Rumana Hausa while a pastor of Evangelical Church Winning All was kidnapped along with five of his members.

Asake lamented, “As I am talking to you, several communities in Chikun Local Government Area have been sacked into IDP camps. For instance, the communities that have been sacked just this January in Chikun LGA alone include Badna, Zankoro, Hayin Damisa, Unguwan Badole, Badimi, Kuderi and Unguwan Doma, while in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, we have Rumana Gbagyi, Rumana Hausa and Malomo. These are all native Gbagyi communities and are essentially Christian villages.





“At least 35 people have been killed in a siege that started on January 6. In just three days, all these communities were sacked and 58 persons were kidnapped in one fell swoop. Forty were abducted in Rumana Gbagyi and 15 Rumana Hausa, not to mention the ECWA pastor that was kidnapped along with five of his members, and up till today, nothing has been heard of them and nobody is saying anything. These victims are left in the hands of their abductors to carry their cross.”

Asake explained, “As a matter of fact, the idea of Amotekun by the South West governors is the best thing to ever happen in tackling the security challenges that has plagued our nation.”

The SOKAPU National President observed, “As a peace-loving people, who do not want anything to happen to us and our desire to live in peace with all and sundry irrespective of any difference, we are forced to look elsewhere for the protection of our people and we strongly believe that a security outfit such as Amotekun is an answer to our much-desired peace in Southern Kaduna.”