



The hundreds of Southern Kaduna indigenes has stormed Abuja the nation’s capital for the mass protest over the incessant and gruesome killings of their members in Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) by persons suspected to be herdsmen.

Addressing journalists during the course of the protest yesterday in Abuja Rev Father Williams Kaura Abba said the reasons for gathering here in Abuja the nation’s capital, is to bring to the attention of the fellow citizens and the international community over the horrendous attacks on many Adara communities living in Kajuru Local government Area of Kaduna State by the armed militia herdsmen.

“The latest death toll of this mindless carnage has already surpassed the number of one hundred and thirty (130), with several communities reduced to rubbles, and setting the stage for a major humanitarian crisis that has so far displaced no fewer than ten thousand 10,000) persons now living in four Internal Displayed Persons (IDPs) camps.

” The present spate of killings started on Sunday February 10, 2019 when Herdsmen militias, without any form of provocation, attacked Ungwar Barde in Maro ward of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“In that blistering attack, ten persons, including a pregnant woman, were killed. To our shock and consternation, not a single word over the killings was issued by the Kaduna State Goverment,” he said

Rev William expressed shock that five days after the attack, exactly on February 15th 2019 Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, on National Television disclosed that security agencies had recovered bodies of sixth six (66) body of Fulani men killed by Adara natives. The Governor later increased it to one hundred and thirty (130).

According to him, the Governor allegations over the killings of Fulani is still yet to be proven, as neither shown the world the pictures of the recovered Fulani bodies nor commenced investigation to prove his allegations, adding that the Kaduna State Police Commissioner recently debunked the death toll as announced by the governor, insisting that investigation into Fulani is still at embryonic stage.

Also speaking during the protest the National President of Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) Solomon Musa lamented that the allegations by Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State over the killings of our dear brothers and sisters of Fulani extraction set the stage for reprisal killings and weaved the labyrinth of insecurity over the besieged Adara communities such as we are currently witnessing.

“However, within the space of one month, we have been horror striken at the barbaric attacks carried out by these merchants of death against children, men, women, including the aged.

“The communities have been reduced to rubbles and insecurity now stalks these towns and villages unchallenged,” he noted.

According to him there continuous existential threat to the Adara people is frightening and real, as both the Kaduna State and the Federal Goverment are playing the ostrich to the security need and humanitarian catastrophe overvading the communities.

He further said that Our peaceful procession today reveals our commitment to the restoration of peace in not only Adara communities, but other areas of southern Kaduna and indeed Birnin Gwari now under siege by these criminal elements.

“We call on fellow Nigerians and the international community to mount pressure on the Nigeria Goverment to come to our aid by ending this genocide,” he added.