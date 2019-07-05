<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated his Osun State counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola, over Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that validated his election as governor.

Fayemi described the apex court ruling as an affirmation of the people’s will as expressed through their votes in the 2018 governorship election in the state.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said, “It is a great day for democracy. The highest court in the country has finally settled the controversies surrounding the Osun governorship election and affirmed Governor Oyetola as the true winner of the election.

“Hearty congratulations to my brother Governor, Oyetola. A bigger congratulation to the people of Osun State, who are the real winners in the context,” the governor stated, adding that Oyetola would take Osun State to the next level of development and prosperity.

Also, the APC in the South West on Friday congratulated Oyetola on his victory, saying it called for great celebration.

The APC, in a statement, signed by the Zonal Publicity Secretary, Karounwi Oladapo, expressed confidence that Oyetola would certainly accelerate the pace of development in Osun, now that there would be no more unnecessary distraction.

Oladapo said, “We seek for more support for the Governor now that all the doubts over his legitimacy have been cleared. The South West APC guarantees that the governor will tackle the welfare of the people and address the security challenges in a measurable and more impactful manner”.

The party, however, urged the PDP candidate and challenger, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to accept the judgment in good faith and cooperate with the Governor in the task of making Osun, envy of all.