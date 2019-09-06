<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As more condemnations continue to trail the inhuman treatment meted out to Nigerians and other nationals in South Africa, chiefs and elders of the South-South region of Nigeria have joined in the condemnation of the xenophobic attacks.

The chiefs, during a meeting on Thursday, berated the government and people of South Africa “for biting the finger that fed them.”

High Chief Ombo Harry, chairman of the group, who briefed journalists at end of the meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, described the barbaric attacks as disheartening and disappointing, while expressing shock on how South Africans could carry out such mayhem on a people that contributed so much to their independence.

“It is a great disappointment. During their times of trial, we fought with them, we accommodated them, we helped them financially and otherwise but now what are they paying us with.”

Harry, who appealed to Nigerians not to pay evil for evil by destroying South African investments in the country, urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps in salvaging the situation.

The group further lauded Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for maintaining peace in the state by not allowing crisis that would have led to riotous destruction of South African investments in the state.

It will be recalled that the Port Harcourt office of the MTN along the Aba Road was shut down on Thursday for fear of a reprisal by angry Nigerian mob.

That was to avoid the unfortunate situations that occurred in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Lagos and Abuja where business outfits known to belong to South Africans were touched by angry Nigerian youths.