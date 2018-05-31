The Forum of South-South Governors on Wednesday in Port Harcourt restated its demand for restructuring and 13 per cent derivation from the Federal Government.

Spokesperson for the Forum, Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, said after a one day meeting that the demand was in the spirit and clamour for restructuring and in line with true federalism.

He said that the forum also demanded for a 13 per cent derivation from the one billion dollars withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account by the Federal Government for security.

He said that the demand was in accordance with constitutional provision.

Dickson said that the forum was not against the amount withdrawn by the Federal Government to fight insecurity in the country.

He noted that the forum expressed support for the devolution of powers among the federating States.

The forum, he said, called for the withdrawal from the National Assembly a bill on the management and administration of water resources.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Govs. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Dickson of Bayelsa attended the meeting while Ben Ayade of Cross River was absent.