A South Korean university, Ajou University, on Tuesday honoured the wife of President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, with World Leadership Prize.

Mrs. Buhari’s spokesman, Suleiman Haruna, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists.

Haruna said while the President’s wife was honoured with the prize at the Dasan Hall of the University, Suwon, South Korea on Tuesday, she also had a multimedia centre at the university named after her.

He quoted the university’s President, Prof. Hyungju Park, as saying that the prize was instituted to acknowledge good leadership examples, such as that exhibited by the wife of the President through her Future Assured Programme.

Park was further quoted as saying that good leadership is essential in securing the lives of common people, especially women and children.

He said such virtue should be maintained and recognised worldwide so that it could rise up against the menace of bad leadership.

He expressed the belief that Mrs. Buhari’s award would encourage leaders to aspire to good leadership.

Park said the greatness of a nation lied in how much people live secure and happy lives, adding that “if there is no corruption in governance and public life, there would be enough resources in any nation to meet the needs of the common people including women and children.”

Mrs. Buhari, in her acceptance speech, expressed appreciation to the university for finding her worthy of the World Leadership Prize and promised that the award will spur her to continue with her passion, not only in Nigeria but wherever she has the opportunity.

The university’s Dean of College of Humanities, Prof. Han Ho, said the decision to name the hall after her was in recognition of Mrs. Buhari’s endeavour to protect human rights and educate people.