



South Korea has renewed its call for Nigeria’s support on the ongoing peace process in the Korean Peninsula stressing that Nigeria will benefit from permanent peace between the two Koreas.

South Korea’s seeks a public declaration in support of peace efforts in the peninsula.

The call comes weeks after the third meeting of the South, and the North Korean leaders, last September, and an expected second summit between US President, Donald Trump, and North Korea’s Chairman of State of Affairs, Kim Jong-un.

The Ambassador of Korea to Nigeria, His Excellency, Lee In-tae who reiterated the call for support during press briefing in Abuja recently, described Nigeria as a crucial member of the international community.

Nigeria, In-tae said stands to benefit from permanent peace in the peninsula, as it will expand opportunity of investment with a peaceful and unified Korea.

“There are many Korean businesses interested in investing in Nigeria. A denuclearized and peaceful Korean peninsula will expand the opportunity of investment with the unification of the two Koreas. If Nigerians understand what is happening in the peninsula, it will guide their decision.

“I would like to ask all Nigerian people, as well as the federal government, as a crucial member of the international community their full support for the ongoing peace process in the Korean Peninsula,” In-tae added.

The recent inter-Korea summit held from September 18 to 20, at Pyongyang, North Korea, resulted to the two Koreas adoption of a declaration that focused on tangible steps to improve inter-Korea relations via the reconnection of disconnected road and rail systems between them.

The resolution also stated their agreement to jointly bid for the hosting of the 2032 Olympics, increase steps to ease military tension, and Kim Jong-un’s reiteration of his commitment to p ace and denuclearisation provided there is corresponding measures from the US.