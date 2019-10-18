<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A coalition of South East Youth Leaders has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ban the importation of new vehicles and cars into the country and to support Innoson Motors the only indigenous vehicle manufacturer in the country.

The organization said that following the policy of the Federal Government, the only locally-produced goods should be patronised in order to strengthen the economy.

A statement issued on Friday by the President-General of the organization , Goodluck Egwu Ibem said: “We urge the Federal Government to extend the ban to new cars and vehicles since we have Innoson Motors a dependable company that is manufacturing new, strong and affordable modern vehicles with state-of-art facilities that can compete favourably in the international market.

This policy if properly implemented will improve our country’s balance of payment, Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and also provide more employment opportunities.”

The statement further reads: “Innoson Motors that is presently manufacturing good-quality cars and vehicles can live up to expectations if encouraged and supported financial by the Federal Government to produce more vehicles in larger quantities.

“Cars manufacturing companies in developed countries like Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford are doing well today because they got their government’s support and proper sponsorship when they started. Today, those countries are celebrated and rated as developed because of what they manufacture. We can attain the same feet, if we support our own companies.

“We urge the Federal Government to extend the same support to Innoson Motors so that our economy can grow at a faster pace.

The Federal Government have given loans to Nigerian farmers to assist them produce more food for Nigerians. The Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should also extend the same financial support to Innoson Motors. It is something what doing in order to improve the economy of the country.

“One of the most effective ways of fighting insecurity is by providing employment for our teeming youths. Financing, supporting and patronizing indigenous firms is the easiest way to achieve it.

The Federal Government policy on ban of importation of certain goods and services is a welcome development which resultant effect will benefit all and sundry in the future.”