The southeastern People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack in Nurnberg, Germany, on former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by suspected members of Igbo separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The party called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the attackers.

A statement from the Media Office of the National Vice Chairman, Chief Austin Umahi, frowned at the action of the group against Ekweremadu, who he said has been on the forefront of the struggle against the marginalisation of Igbo people in the Nigerian federation.

The zonal chairman said he was shocked that some individuals could hide under the name of the IPOB to attack Ekweremadu after all his efforts as the leader of Southeast Senate caucus in the 8th Senate to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the self-acclaimed leader of the ethnonationalist activist group, from detention.

According to him, for the senator to have travelled to far away Nurnberg in Germany to attend the second annual festival and convention organised by the Igbo community there, was a demonstration of his undying love for his people which he has been exhibiting over the years.

Umahi urged Ekweremadu not to be discouraged by the attack but see it as one of the many sacrifices he has to make in pursuit for justice and better treatment for Igbos both within and outside the country.

He advised any individual or group that has any genuine reason to agitate, to do so, through the Southeast Governors Forum, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and through other legitimate means in Nigeria, rather than resorting to violence.