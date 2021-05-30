The South-East Caucus of the National Assembly said it was surprised with the recent spike in violence in the South-East region, noting that it is now worried over the latest developments, which have thrown Igbo land into violence and confusion.

The caucus led by a former deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu (PDP, Enugu) is a platform of all Senators and Members of House of Representatives from the South-East zone irrespective of political party.

It, therefore, called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to dig deep in his investigations to unravel the actual identities of the unknown gunmen causing havoc in the South-East.

In a statement issued on Sunday and jointly signed by 10 federal lawmakers cutting across both chambers of the National Assembly, the South-East Caucus said although there were vexed issues of injustice, inequity and obvious marginalisation of the South-East in governance structure but it has not lost hope that the authorities will eventually do the right thing.

“We, the South-East Caucus of the NASS, as leaders and major stakeholders in the region, have observed with surprise the sudden spike in violence in the region known for its calm, love and peaceful disposition to visitors irrespective of tribe and religion.

“We have had cause always to deploy the instrumentalities of the institution of state to alert the government of Nigeria about some of the vexed issues of injustice, inequity and obvious marginalisation of the South East in governance structure.

“Nonetheless, we have not lost hope that the authorities will eventually do the right thing for the continued peaceful coexistence of all people in a united Nigeria.





“However, we are worried over recent developments in the South East, which has thrown the zone into violence and confusion.

“Igbos are not known to kill or waste lives. Igbos are not known for this unfortunate violent disposition, no matter the provocation,” it said.

The lawmakers said they had noted the increasing agitation for restructuring of Nigeria and increasing separatist agitations across the country due to what they called perceived and real issues of marginalisation but they have always cautioned that the laws of the land must be followed in seeking redress.

“On these issues, we, the leaders across-board, have consistently cautioned that such agitations must be strictly in accordance with the laws of Nigeria and must be peaceful and devoid of violence,” they added.

The Caucus also commiserated with all who have lost loved ones, friends and colleagues in the incidents, saying it trust that the country was resilient enough to weather and survive the current challenges confronting it.

“We, therefore, condemn in it’s totality the attack on the security personnel and their formations, particularly on the police, INEC, courts and correctional facilities. It is unacceptable and must never for whatever reason be condoned.

“We urge the Inspector General of Police to dig deep in his investigations to unravel the actual identities of these unknown gunmen determined to create a state of anarchy in the Southeast,” it stated.

The statement was signed by Sen. Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu), Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia), Sen. Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Sen. Frank Ibezim (Imo), Sen. Stella Odua (Anambra), Hon Toby Okechukwu (Enugu), Hon Nkiruka Onyejiocha (Abia), Hon Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu (Anambra), Hon Jerry Alagboso (Imo), and Hon Sylvester Ogbaga (Ebonyi).