



Igbo leaders that comprised the South East Governors, political, religious, traditional and youth leaders have told President Muhammadu Buhari that they stand for an indivisible and United Nigeria.

The leaders however said that the country must be built on love, fairness, equity and justice.

They made the pledge in Enugu, on Saturday, when the leaders met with the presidential delegation from Abuja led by Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, who was accompanied by Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed; Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed; Senator Chris Ngige, Geoffrey Onyeama and other Minister’s from the south east.

In a communique read by Chairman of South East Governors Forum, Mr. Dave Umahi, the Igbo leaders said: “We, the Igbo leaders stand for indivisible and United Nigeria, built on love, fairness, equity and justice. We believe that under this platform, we are bigger and stronger.





“South East people believe in one Nigeria and this is the reason we are in every part of the country erecting infrastructures, living peacefully with our host communities and doing our businesses.”

They requested for joint operation into all forests in the zone to flush out criminals and killer herdsmen with AK-47, but pledged commitment to continuous co-existence with herdsmen who have been living peacefully with them.

“We pledge to continue to protect all the vairous ethnic groups in the South East. We enjoin them to go to about their businesses peacefully,” the Igbo leaders said.

In his earlier remarks, the presidential team leader, Gambari said they were in Enugu to hear from the zone on their worries and concerns as citizens of the country.

He reiterated President Buhari’s commitment to Police reform and expansion on development of infrastructure.