Governors of the South-east and opinion leaders in the zone are currently in a closed-door security meeting at the Government House, Enugu State.

Newsmen report that leaders of religious groups, traditional and sociocultural institutions in the area are also part of the meeting.

This is the second security meeting called at the instance of the South-East Governor’s Forum in the last two weeks and might not be unconnected to the worsening security situation in the area.

In the latest security breach in the region, hoodlums on Saturday attacked the country home of Imo governor, Hope Uzodinma, in Omuma, Orlu, during which part of the building and some vehicles were burnt down.





Already in attendance are Ebonyi governor, David Umahi, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Deputy Governor of Imo, Placid Njoku.

Others are the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, the President General, Ohaneze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Emmanuel Chukwuma.

Also in attendance are Chairperson, Christian Association of Nigeria, South-East, former Governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, elder statesman, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, among others.

NAN further reports that the governors of the South-east had during a similar meeting held in Owerri on April 11 floated a joint security outfit code-named ‘Ebube Agu’.