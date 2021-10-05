Nigeria

South-East governors, monarchs condemn IPOB’s sit-at-home

22 seconds ago
Chukwuemeka Chinazaekpere
The five governors of the Southeast region, on Sunday, launched Ebubeagu regional security to fight terrorism in the zone. The governors in attendance were, Governor of Abia State, Okezuo Ikpeazu, Anambra, Willie Obiano, Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ebonyi, Dave Umahi and the host governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The South-East Governors and traditional rulers on Tuesday condemned the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra over the every Monday sit-at-home order that has had crippling effects on socio-economic activities of the zone.

The governors rose in a meeting with some selected leaders at the Government House, Enugu, and declared that such order can no longer be sustained, more so when those who issued the order were outside the country.

This was as the governors refused to discuss the incarceration of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in their eight-point communique.

The chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, who read the resolutions of the leaders, said, “The South-East condemned the killings in the region and have agreed to join hands with security agencies to stop the killings.

“The meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in the diaspora who do not feel the pains.

“In view of the information that even IPOB had cancelled the sit-at-home, the meeting resolved that governors and all people of the South East do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South East and that people are allowed to freely move about in the zone.”

