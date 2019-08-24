<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sources have revealed that South-east governors and some Igbo leaders are afraid of travelling abroad, owing to the threat issued by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu had asked his group to be vigilant and attack any of the governors from the south-east sighted in any foreign country.

He had also placed N1m bounty on any useful information on overseas traveling schedule of South-East governors and other Igbo leaders.

Recall that the group had last weekend attacked the former senate president Dr. Ike Ekweremadu in Germany.

Ekweremadu’s attack has long been condemned by Nigerians and international communities, but Kanu in his reaction, applauded his group, noting that it was a polite warning to all the south-east leaders and governors.

In his argument, Kanu said that they (governors and south-east leaders) stood akimbo, watching the current administration marginalizing and trampling upon the rights of the Igbo in the country.