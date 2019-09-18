<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

South East farmers under the auspices of Igbo Farmers Progressive Union (IFPU) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association to order, insisting that no group should kill others in the country.

Kelechi Isiodu, IFPU Director, New Media, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, noted that prior to the 2015 general elections, Buhari was named the National Grand Patron of Miyetti Allah.

The union referred to statements credited to one Abdullahi Bodejo, Miyetti Allah Leader, and Kautel Hore, the association’s national president, in which they maintained that every state in the country deserved a RUGA.

The union also stated that Bodejo had described the Fulani as the largest ethnic group in the country, and as such ought to be given places to settle all over the country.

“We now request him to call them to order and arrest the rising tension in the land through their nefarious activities. State governments that so desire, should feel free to legislatively ban open grazing of cattle without further delay.

“In the first place, it is a lie from the pit of hell that Fulani are the largest ethnic group in Nigeria. Far from it, without latching on the Hausa, these migrants mostly from Futa Jallon, are a minority, and not indigenous to Nigeria.

“In their imperialist and expansionist agenda, they have over the centuries rode rough shod over other ethnic groups and communities encroached on their land and in many cases taken over or sacked same using RUGA methods. The Hausa definition of RUGA is ‘cow settlement’.

“As a bridge to cattle nomadism, Northern regional government in the 1960s created Cattle Grazing Route Reserves in the North. Grazing Route has outlived its usefulness in the 21st century.

“To put cattle nomadic rearing or grazing reserves on Nigeria’s development agenda today is the equivalent of insisting upon buying Olimpia typewriters instead of laptop and desktop computers for our institutions and industries.

Animal husbandry, like crop farming, is a private economic undertaking. Individual ranching is the acceptable means of rearing animals today. Animal husbandry has always been a privatised economic engagement in Nigeria and it will be a waste of resources and an anomaly to single out cattle rearing in Nigeria for nationalisation,” the union explained.