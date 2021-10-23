South East: Fifth columnists at play – Ohanaeze

Pan Igbo organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has said that no true Igbo will intentionally spill human blood.

‘Igbo cosmology with respect to spilling human blood is known. That informs the preponderance of opinion that fifth columnists are at work in Igbo land; especially coming so close to the high profile killings in other states of the South East. On the other hand, I doubt if a true Igbo can purposely kill a traditional ruler, a statement on Saturday by the group’s spokesman, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said.

The group also condemned the recent killing of two traditional rulers at Njaba Council Area of Imo State and described the act as sacrilegious and alien to Igbo culture and tradition.

It also called on governors of the five South-East states to fast track the inauguration of the central command for the zone’s regional security outfit, Ebube Agu.

He said the enactment of the enabling law for Ebube Agu will legitimise the traditional institution and town union as the fourth tier of government and check the spate of violent crimes in the region.

‘Ohanaeze uses this opportunity to once again call on the South East Governors to hasten their efforts in the inauguration of the Central Command of the Ebube Agu Security Outfit. With Ebube Agu, the role of the traditional institution and town union as the fourth tier of government will be more manifest. The fourth tier, like other tiers of government, needs a certain level of material fortifications to enable it to command respect, authority and influence,’ Ogbonnia stated

The Ohanaeze statement added that ‘the collaboration of state governments, local governments, traditional rulers, town unions and the Ebube Agu Security operatives will help to reduce all these strange crimes to the barest minimum. Security, the world over, is a collective responsibility. By this, we mean that the village informants, rural men and women, village heads and deity oracles form the strongest link in the security chain or architecture of society. It is this linkage and synergy that the government often ignores to the peril of harmony, orderliness and core security of lives and properties. It is regrettable that the South East of Nigeria which before April 4, 2021, was a reference point as the safest zone in the country, has dramatically yielded to the unknown dark forces.’