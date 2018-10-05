



The South African Police on Friday arrested eight officers for the October 2017 torture and murder of a Nigerian, Ibrahim Olamilekan Badmus.

The Nigeria Consul General in South Africa, Godwin Adama, told News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone conversation from Johannesburg that the officers include two women and six men.

Adama said that the officers were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and they were expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The CG said that Badmus, 25, was allegedly killed when the officers interrogated and suffocated him on October 10, 2017 in Vanderbijlpark.

He said: “We have closely followed this case on the spot intervention since the day of the incident on October 10, 2017.

“We issued a strong statement condemning the brutal murder of the Nigerian and calling the South African authorities to thoroughly investigate and bring the culprits to justice.

“We equally protested through the diplomatic channel and the case was declared a high profile one.”

Adama commended the IPID, who he said assured of a thorough investigation and they had kept to their word.

He said: “They had constantly briefed us on the case and we commend their seriousness of approach in bringing justice to Nigerians in this case.

“It will set a new standard in prosecution of cases involving Nigerians in South Africa. It will also send a strong message out.”

The envoy also expressed appreciation to the government of South Africa for creating the enabling environment for justice to prevail.

He also expressed hope that the accused would be convicted to serve as a deterrence to others.

Adama also commended Nigerians, who stood firmly with the missions to exert pressure on its intervention on the issue of hostilities against Nigerians in the area.

He lauded them for the support when the mission organised a joint meeting with the police and community leaders in the area to discuss the issues and requests for thorough investigation, which was promised.