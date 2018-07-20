The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Derkey Africa, has pleaded with African leaders to show exemplary leadership in order to improve lives and the society.

He stated this inside Nelson Mandela Garden, Asaba, during the celebration of the 100 years centenary of the former president of South Africa, asking the leaders to give attention to the values Mandela stood for when he was alive.

While disclosing that he was in Asaba to see how Mandela Garden look like, he said Mandela was a center figure to everybody especially those who must see his legacy as a tool to building oneness, love and do everything to make fellow human beings happy.

On how to sustain the legacy left by Mandela, the envoy pleaded that the garden should be sustained, asking for brotherhood, solidarity, happiness, peace and development.

‘’Mandela was a gift to the whole world, not only Africa. What kind of leadership do we have in Africa? What can we do to support the values with which Mandela stood? What kind of society do we want to build? He loved the elders, the youths and everybody are persons of value to him. He was a center figure to the blacks,’’ the ambassador said.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, in his address, said Mandela was a gift to the whole world by standing for the truth, accountability, good governance, peace and security and against anything discriminatory.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Festus Agas, Okowa disclosed that Mandela’s legacies made Delta state to identify with him in the areas of good public service for the society.