The Government of the Republic of South Africa has reopened its High Commission in Abuja and its Consulate in Lagos.

Acting South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, who confirmed the development, said the High Commission in Abuja reopened yesterday (Monday), while the Consulate reopened today (Tuesday).

Moroe also said the reopening followed assurances by the Federal Government of the safety of the staff and the High Commission, including the current atmosphere in the country.