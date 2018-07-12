The Nigerian Union in South Africa has lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa on his working visit to Nigeria in a move to ensure closer ties between both countries.

The President of the union, Mr Adetola Olubajo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that Nigerians in South Africa were happy with the development.

“We are optimistic that the issue of security of lives and properties of Nigerians in South Africa will be discussed and action plan agreed between the two heads of state.

“In my meeting with the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Geoffrey Onyema, he expressed his resolve to ensure that the early warning unit mechanism agreed between the two countries in 2017 starts soon.

“So, we believe that President Ramaphosa’s visit will help to reduce and eventually eradicate incessant killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

“The visit of Ramaphosa is a prayer answered for Nigerians in South Africa. The union has always worked with authorities to combat crimes,” he said.

Olubajo said the union would never take sides with criminality either committed by Nigerians or other nationals in that country.

The chairman assured of the union’s cooperation with authorities in South African communities to fight crime.

NAN reports that about 119 Nigerians have been killed in the former apartheid enclave since February 2016.

No fewer than 800,000 Nigerians, mostly young people, are reported to be residing in South Africa.