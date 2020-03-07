The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has expanded the country’s Economic Advisory Council, with the appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as a member of the Council.
At the second meeting of the Council, held at the weekend, Nigeria’s former finance minister, was formally announced as a member of the Council.
Ramaphosa, while speaking at the meeting, in a video monitored said, “This is your meeting as a council. You have been working in the intervening period and you are going to be making presentations.”
