Princes and princesses in the four ruling houses in Ile Ife under the aegis of the Ife Traditional Council of Sookos (ITCS) are engaged in a face off with the town’s high chiefs over their decision to wear ” beaded crowns.”

The spokesman of ITCS, Adeyoju Aratunde, while addressing newsmen in Ile-Ife on Tuesday, alleged that the high chiefs were creating avoidable crisis in the town by opposing their use of caps with the inscription of “Sooko,” claiming they were beaded crowns.”

He cautioned the 16 high chiefs alleged to be promoting crisis in the town to refrain from the act, saying that they were depriving the Sookos of their rights on their land.

“The chiefs have constituted themselves into a parallel ruling apparatus in the palace of the Ooni with attendant misbehaviour in the running of the of the city.

“They plan to suppress the activities of the Ooni so as to continue to keep him under their control; they have decided to separate us from the Kabiyesi by denying us our rights in the palace.

“The height of it happened on Monday, July 15th, 2019, when Sooko Ademiju Adekanmi was harassed and disrobed while his ‘Korimogbofo’ cap with the inscription of Sooko was forcefully removed from his head after being invited to the palace by one of the chiefs.

“At this juncture, we decided to bring this to public awareness as we cannot continue to keep quiet, while those who are our subordinates are tossing us about,” he said.

In a swift reaction, however, the high chiefs described the Sookos’ claims as unfounded, adding that the only point of dispute with the Sokoos was their decision to adopt beaded crowns and staff like kings.

While addressing newsmen on behalf of others, the Lowa Adimula, High Chief Adekola Adeyeye, stated that “the Sookos have refused to respect the traditions of Ife which forbids them from wearing crowns.”

In the same vein, the Obalufe of Ife, Idowu Adediwura, said “ we as the high chiefs in Ife land will not sit and watch these people ruin our culture and traditions.

“We shall remain committed to the sustenance of peace and harmony across the land. We only call on these people to join hands with us in the development of Ile Ife,” Adediwura stated.