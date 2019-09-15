<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has shut down no fewer than 10 illegal engine oil depots in Kano for engaging in the sale of adulterated products.

The Kano state Coordinator of SON, Alhaji Yunusa B. Mohammed, told reporters shortly after the operation, that the agency would not hesitate to descend on any Lubricant Firm that is selling sub-standard products Nigerians.

He added that the sealing of illegal Engine oil firms, will be a continuous exerviding, while warning marketers, traders and business men to always endure compliance to standard and genuine profucts during transactions.

According to him, SON has resolved to fish out, arrest and prosecute people engaging in the nefarious activities of smuggling sub-standard products into the Nigerian markets

The Coordinator who led a Compliance Team to 10 Companies selling raw Engine Oil in the state Capital,said the reason why he ordered for their closure was because they have failed to comply with the Federal Government rules and regulations as projected by SON’s Acts to sanitise their businesses.

He added that, “the raid is a directives from our National Headquarters. It came through the Office of the DG’s Office that we must clear all the unwholesome and sharp practices evident in the Lubricant sector.

“We are instructed to bring to book all those who are dealing with the unblended Engine Oil to book so that the general out cry from the general public in consuming adulterated Engine Oil could be Maximally reduced.”

“If one is to take a cursory look at the entire Engine Oil business in the state one would be left with nothing apart from the glaring Cheating of the populace in the name of raw materials being sold as finished products.”

He further stated that by law, “SON is the agency that is officially mandated to ensure that products are sold out qualitatively. Today we are on lubricants last three Weeks we conducted same exercise on Cables to track defaulters.

“We need stake holders like you to rise up the anthem by reporting unwholesome acts to the agency so that defaulters would be Penalised at the end of it all.

On why they took the dealers of the adulterated Engine Oil unawares, he said, “that is just the strategy or else you will see no body if you come for the raid, but at least we have done our best by taking samples from the Companies before we came for official closure.

“You see, the exercise is heavy we can’t evacuate the raw material to our office It’s too enormous. The question the Government is asking always is that if the business is legal then it has to be under controlled. And once that is addressed we have no issue with them.”

“We are going to give them fear hearing they must come to the office so that we can collectively trash grey areas.”

On his part, Chairman of the Kano State Engine Oil Association Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi informed newsmen, that their association is always willing to comply with the Government directives.

He, however, expressed concerned that, “government officials are quite aware of all the sources of these raw material. We buy from Lagos and repackage it for sale in Kano.

“It is a long term business and we are doing it to reduce the pain of buying the refined lubricants which is more expensive for the common man.”