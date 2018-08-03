The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it has sealed an aluminum roofing sheets company manufacturing below approved industrial standards.

Mrs Nwaoma Olujie, the SON Coordinator in Anambra, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday that the action was due to complaints of poor quality aluminum products in the market.

Olujie said the firm would remain sealed to prevent further distribution of the products to customers until the owners submitted themselves to entire gamut of SON’s regulatory and approval processes.

She said the firm was producing and distributing products with thickness of between 0.24 millimeters and 0.28 millimeters as against acceptable minimum thickness of 0.40 millimeters and above.

According to her, the firm, which operates in the Onitsha Industrial Harbour, also made the sheets into various roofing designs.

The coordinator said the firm was misleading unsuspecting public into buying products that would not give them expected value for their money, stressing that such unwholesome practice would not be tolerated by SON.

She said that SON would continue to enforce standards in the interest of consumers as well as manufacturers by ensuring that they conformed to international standards and competitiveness.

“The company has been producing and circulating aluminum roofing sheets which are substandard and not approved by SON.

“They are selling under-gauge products which cannot provide the superior quality service that aluminum has over other types of roofing sheets.

“That is why Nigerians who have fallen victims of these sharp practices have been complaining.

“The company will remain closed until all their products are inspected and approved by SON,” he said.